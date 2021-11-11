Migration crisis on the border of Belarus: Polish border guards shoot in the air, Lukashenka threatens to cut off the gas

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
102

Video caption,

“Go to Poland.” Refugee stories on both sides of the Belarusian-Polish border

The Polish authorities report that on Thursday several hundred migrants tried to break through the Belarusian-Polish border near the village of Belovezh, located next to the Belarusian national park Belovezhskaya Pushcha. As they say in Warsaw, border guards fired several warning shots into the air to stop the attack on the barriers. Meanwhile, the war of words between the European Union and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko continues: in Brussels they talk about a hybrid war and new sanctions, in Minsk they threaten to cut off gas to Europe.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Poland, 468 migrants tried to cross the border illegally on Wednesday. 42 people were arrested – they were ordered to leave the territory of Poland and go back to Belarus.

The most acute confrontation on Wednesday occurred near the village of Bialowieza.

“The attack began when various objects were thrown at the military, and then they tried to destroy the fence,” the Polish Defense Ministry said. It adds that the servicemen fired several warning shots into the air and that reinforcements were also sent to the area. After that, the situation calmed down, and the Belarusian border guards took most of the migrants back to the forest.

