Migration crisis on the border of Belarus: Polish border guards shoot in the air, Lukashenka threatens to cut off the gas

11 November 2021, 14:24 GMT Updated 6 minutes ago

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, “Go to Poland.” Refugee stories on both sides of the Belarusian-Polish border

The Polish authorities report that on Thursday several hundred migrants tried to break through the Belarusian-Polish border near the village of Belovezh, located next to the Belarusian national park Belovezhskaya Pushcha. As they say in Warsaw, border guards fired several warning shots into the air to stop the attack on the barriers. Meanwhile, the war of words between the European Union and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko continues: in Brussels they talk about a hybrid war and new sanctions, in Minsk they threaten to cut off gas to Europe.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Poland, 468 migrants tried to cross the border illegally on Wednesday. 42 people were arrested – they were ordered to leave the territory of Poland and go back to Belarus.

The most acute confrontation on Wednesday occurred near the village of Bialowieza.

“The attack began when various objects were thrown at the military, and then they tried to destroy the fence,” the Polish Defense Ministry said. It adds that the servicemen fired several warning shots into the air and that reinforcements were also sent to the area. After that, the situation calmed down, and the Belarusian border guards took most of the migrants back to the forest.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, There are thousands of migrants on the border of Poland, many of them may freeze

Another group of migrants tried to break through the border near the village of Shudzyalovo. According to the Polish authorities, a stick was thrown at one of the servicemen, who responded by firing warning shots into the air. After that, the attacker fled, no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

The Polish authorities warn that they expect new breakthrough attempts during the day. According to Warsaw estimates, there are several thousand migrants along the entire length of the border between Belarus and Poland, and their number may increase significantly.

Brussels warns that with winter approaching, the border crisis threatens to escalate into a humanitarian disaster. Hundreds of migrants, including many children, sleep in tents, but temperatures at night have already begun to drop below zero. Some sleep in the open air; in the past few weeks, several people have died of hypothermia.

Baltic states talk about the threat of military confrontation

The European Union believes that the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries was deliberately provoked by Alexander Lukashenko, who, in his opinion, is trying to avenge the sanctions imposed after the suppression of protests against falsified presidential elections and police violence in 2020.

Lukashenka himself blames the events on the Western countries, which, according to him, do not want to accept migrants.

Photo author, Leonid Shcheglov / TASS Photo caption, The air temperature at night is already dropping below zero. EU foresees an imminent humanitarian disaster on the border of Poland and Belarus

On Wednesday, the ministries of defense of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia expressed fears that the confrontation on the border could result in an armed conflict, earlier with the same statements made by the government of Poland.

The Baltic states condemned the allegedly deliberate escalation of the ongoing hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime, which poses a serious threat to European security. “This increases the likelihood of provocations and serious incidents that could spill over into a military channel,” they said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that the EU is considering imposing sanctions on Minsk International Airport, which could cut its funding and equipment supplies. The agency clarifies that the cargo handling operator in it is the German company Lufthansa Cargo.

Bloomberg also announced on Wednesday that Europe is considering imposing sanctions on Aeroflot. However, the Russian national air carrier rejects suspicions of the mass transportation of migrants to Belarus.

The fact that the EU and the United States do not exclude the possibility of imposing sanctions against airlines that deliver migrants from the Middle Eastern countries to Belarus, from where they are trying to penetrate into Europe, was also stated yesterday by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. She did this after meeting with US President Joe Biden, but did not specify the names of the airlines.

Among these companies may be the Syrian air carrier Cham Wings, which, according to data from open sources, made at least four flights from Iraq to Belarus in October and November. At the same time, there is no information that the planes of this company have ever made passenger flights to Minsk.

This private airline came under US sanctions in 2016. Washington accused her of transporting militants who fought on the side of Bashar al-Assad to Syria and transporting equipment and weapons for the Syrian military intelligence. The US also stated that Cham Wings collaborated with Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

In connection with the situation at the borders of Belarus on Thursday, the border service of Ukraine decided to hold the exercises. Their goal is to prepare for the possible spread of the migration crisis on the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

“To counter a possible crisis with migrants, we will involve all five structures under the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky the day before.

Although Ukraine is not part of the EU, Kiev believes that the unfriendly Lukashenka regime may try to create chaos at their side.

Lukashenka threatens to cut off gas

On Thursday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made several more harsh statements about the European Union, including threatening Brussels with shutting down the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

“We are heating Europe, they still threaten us that they will close the border,” Lukashenko said at a government meeting in Minsk.

The Belarusian leader also said that he had agreed with Russia on joint patrolling of the borders of Belarus, since, according to him, NATO strategic bombers appeared there.

“As I noticed yesterday, they sent strategic bombers here, accompanied by our fighters. We must constantly monitor the situation on the border. Let them squeak and shout. Yes, these are bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” Lukashenka said. , Poland and Ukraine – should be monitored by Russian and Belarusian servicemen. “

Lukashenka noted that he did not give instructions to draw troops to the country’s borders, however, as he said, “there must be plans of counteraction, God forbid that.”