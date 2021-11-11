https://ria.ru/20211112/uchenye-1758670506.html

Military scientists have created a dietary supplement that reduces the concentration of COVID-19 in the body

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Scientists of the 27th Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense have created a unique dietary supplement “KovBAD”, which can reduce the concentration of COVID-19 in a patient 16 times, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, Lieutenant General, said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper Igor Kirillov. According to Kirillov, the main ingredients of dietary supplements developed at the 27th Central Research Institute are chokeberry extract, echinacea, fucoidan, Pacific squid hydrolyzate and other substances of natural origin that increase the body’s antiviral defense. Previously director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that a drug is being developed in Russia to suppress the multiplication of coronavirus. In Russia, studies are already underway on several drugs that can be used to help patients with COVID-19. In particular, the “MIR 19” from FMBA has already overcome the second phase of testing. This is an etiotropic drug, in fact, an antidote against a virus, the action of which is based on the RNA interference mechanism. It consists of two components: the active substance – small interfering RNAs – and the carrier peptide. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

