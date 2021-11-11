https://ria.ru/20211111/minsk-1758646798.html

Minsk caused a crisis with migrants at the border, Merkel said

During a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Minsk of creating a crisis situation with migrants. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T20: 04

2021-11-11T20: 04

2021-11-11T21: 06

BERLIN, November 11 – RIA Novosti. During a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Minsk of creating a crisis situation with migrants. “During the telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the Russian President exchanged views on the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. The Chancellor stressed that the reason for this was the Belarusian regime. which uses defenseless people in a hybrid attack on the European Union, “the press service of the German Cabinet of Ministers said. The Russian President proposed to restore contacts between the EU countries and Minsk in order to resolve the current situation. The leaders highlighted the importance of its early settlement. This is the second telephone conversation between Putin and Merkel in two days. The day before, they also discussed the migration crisis. The acting chancellor called the “instrumentalization” of illegal immigrants by the Belarusian authorities inhuman and unacceptable and asked the Russian head of state to influence this. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier, Moscow is making every effort to resolve the situation, Putin is in constant contact with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. With migrants In summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces thwarted several attempts to break through, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenko said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” As the interim German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, the European Union intends to expand sanctions against Minsk, as well as all individuals and companies involved in the transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus. We are talking about sectoral sanctions, he added. In this case, restrictions will hit the entire Union State. Earlier, the Bloomberg agency has already announced the possibility of introducing measures against the Russian airline Aeroflot and the Turkish carrier Turkish Airlines due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Russian Foreign Ministry said they were not surprised: the EU’s response to any international problems always boils down to “mindlessly waving a sanction baton.”

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T20: 04 true PT1M21S

