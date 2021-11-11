Miro made fun of Blinovskaya, who “sent” Jennifer Lopez

The author of the trainings previously said that she “sent” the Hollywood star when she tripled the price per performance.

Blogger Lena Miro harshly criticized the author of personal growth trainings Elena Blinovskaya because of her words about Jennifer Lopez.

Blinovskaya previously reported in an Instagram story that she had invited Lopez to perform at her birthday. According to her, at first the star asked for one amount, but then, when she found out that it would be a private party, she asked three times more. The author of the trainings claims that the Hollywood star was “sent”. “Nothing, she’ll sing for free,” Blinovskaya said.

Miro was shocked by the woman’s words. “What was splashing in your head?” – asked the question of the blogger. “By making this statement, did you by any chance burp some okroshka?” She added.

The star columnist recalled that J. Lo is a world-class star, most likely, she did not come to the party, as she “values ​​her reputation,” wrote Miro.

“If you, I repeat, are not lying, and from the press service of Lopez they really sent you a triple price tag, then this means one thing: you did not pass the face control. You were politely refused. It was not you, Blinovskaya, who sent it. You were sent. You don’t suit them, ”the blogger is sure.

On the eve, Elena Blinovskaya celebrated her anniversary. Celebrity turns 40. In honor of the holiday, she threw a luxurious party, which was attended by almost all domestic stars. The hosts of the event were Ivan Urgant and Ksenia Sobchak.

Earlier, Miro sarcastically spoke about personal growth training, commenting on a party in honor of Blinovskaya’s anniversary.