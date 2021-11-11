Miro voiced the need for lonely J.Lo

Singer, actress Jennifer Lopez The blogger gave Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck a romantic relationship for no more than six months.

Scandalous blogger, writer and screenwriter Elena Mironenko, writing under the nickname Lena Miro, speaks with great pleasure about the private life of world celebrities.

This time, the attention of the evil-tongued blogger was attracted by singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck. The paparazzi caught in their lens, as the former lovers, sitting on the terrace, kissing. An intimate moment happened on the eve of Jennifer’s sister Linda’s birthday party.

The seeker of truth in other people’s relationships pushed off from this photo fact.

In her blog LiveJournal, Miro expressed the idea that the reunion of ex-lovers after 20 years of separation will not end with anything good. According to the blogger, there is nothing more stupid than jumping from one romance to another, especially with your unfortunate husband.

According to Miro, 51-year-old Lopez is driven not so much by rationality and the desire for inner growth, as by the desire to score at least someone with loneliness and emptiness.

J.Lo at his sister Linda’s birthday party, where a kiss with Affleck happened

“It’s pretty hard to get out of a serious relationship … And she wants something good: romance of sex, lightness and love …”, the blogger admits with understanding. And sympathetically prophesies that “substitution therapy” will lead to breakdown and even greater suffering.

“In six months, it will become clear that Ben is clearly not her version, like that baseball player,” a Russian blogger gives the term for a romantic relationship between two Hollywood stars. The athlete hint is Miro’s nod to Jennifer Lopez’s previous relationship with Alex Rorigues, which lasted 4 years and ended in March this year.

Earlier, Miro “nagged” the divorce of actress and TV presenter Ksenia Borodina with businessman Kurban Omarov, and is also waiting for the end of the family history of the shocking star of the Russian show business Ksenia Sobchak and the outrageous theater director Konstantin Bogomolov.