Mirror answer. What can the EU sanctions against Aeroflot lead to?

Maria Kiseleva, Pavel Aksyonov

Hour ago

Photo author, Sergey Malgavko / TASS

The European Union may impose sanctions on Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot, Bloomberg reported. Russian politicians have already started talking about tough retaliation. The BBC Russian service understood what led to this crisis and what consequences it might have.

Aeroflot may fall under EU sanctions due to the migration crisis: thousands of citizens of the Middle East and Africa are trying to get to Poland and neighboring countries through their border with Belarus. In Europe, it is believed that these people get to the border through Minsk, and Aeroflot, according to Bloomberg sources, may be involved in transporting migrants.

The airline on Thursday issued a statement denying its involvement in the mass transportation of migrants to Belarus. The company said in a statement that it does not operate any regular or charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, as well as between Istanbul and Minsk. Aeroflot also noted that for transit through Russia, citizens of Iran, Iraq and Syria must obtain Russian transit visas.

So far, there are not even specific parameters of possible sanctions, but Aeroflot’s shares have already fallen in price. At the opening of the Moscow Stock Exchange, they fell by more than 2%, and by Thursday evening they won back the losses a little – but still the final decline was more than 1.5%.

Bloomberg writes that on November 11 the ambassadors of the EU countries were supposed to discuss the inclusion of accusations of aiding and abetting human trafficking as grounds for new sanctions against Belarus. The new sanctions could be announced in early December as joint EU-US measures, Bloomberg wrote.

The media write that the Belarusian airline Belavia and the Turkish carrier Turkish Airlines may fall under the sanctions. The latter issued a statement on November 9 in which he denied any involvement in illegal migration.

Earlier, Politico wrote that the sanctions against Belavia may affect current and future aircraft leasing contracts in order to deprive it of aircraft. The EU is also considering sanctioning “companies that rent aircraft used to transport migrants,” Bloomberg’s source said.

The Politico article mentioned other Russian airlines – UTair and Nordwind – but not in the context of potential sanctions, but only as carriers that fly to Minsk from different parts of the world, including Moscow.

Is it possible to close the sky over Russia?

Russian politicians reacted harshly to information about possible sanctions.

“Such stuffing about possible sanctions … Let’s all the same count on the fact that such crazy ideas live only in such information stuffing. We have already seen the statement of the company (Aeroflot – BBC) that it did not provide and does not provide the transportation of migrants to Minsk, “said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov (quoted by Interfax).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Aeroflot was not involved in the migration crisis on the Belarusian border. According to him, Aeroflot does not have flights between the capitals of those countries “from where refugees are flowing to Europe after Europe, together with America, bombed these countries.”

“Well, Aeroflot does not fly from these capitals to the capital of the Republic of Belarus,” Lavrov said.

The first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said that Russia could close the airspace for Western airlines if sanctions were imposed on Aeroflot.

“The Europeans did not say what sanctions were in question. There is a long-term practice when, in the event of aviation disputes, Russia gives a mirror answer – in the case when some damage is caused to commercial interests. , will be mirrored, “says Oleg Panteleev, executive director of the Aviaport agency.

Civil aviation has long been an area that has been shielded from harsh political decisions, he explains.

“The story with Belarus has created a very serious and very negative precedent, when the country’s aviation industry is actually being destroyed … [ограничительных мер] on Russia – even during the Cold War it was nonsense, because it was essentially a blow to the Chicago Convention on International Traffic, “Panteleev said.

This goes beyond the decades-old understanding of how international civil aviation functions, the expert says. “In the event of a full-scale diplomatic conflict with Russia, only Asian companies can remain on the routes between Europe and Southeast Asia,” Panteleev said.

Where and how do refugees fly to Europe?

The refugees in question most often come to Belarus from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan – countries with an unstable situation, in some regions of which there is a war at all.

In 2020-2021, the Belarusian authorities canceled or significantly simplified the visa regime with 76 states, including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In some cases, a visa was not needed at all to visit Belarus, in others it was placed at the airport. At the same time, in 2021 Belarus significantly increased the number of flights to the countries of the Middle East. It is impossible to track migrants who seek to get to European countries through Belarus at the airports of departure, since they are no different from ordinary passengers.

However, there are no regular direct flights from Damascus and Kabul to Minsk. The Kabul airport in recent months has been the center of the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan, and so far there is no evidence that there are regular passenger flights from there.

You can get from Syria to Belarus with a transfer. From Damascus, planes fly to Dubai, Baghdad, Moscow or Beirut. The capital of Belarus is connected with these cities.

According to the Flightradar24 service (the service aggregates flight data), the Iraqi company Fly Baghdad regularly operates flights between Minsk and Baghdad. It is a private air carrier with a relatively small fleet of six aircraft – five Boeing 737s of various modifications and one Bombardier CRJ-200.

Flights from Baghdad to Minsk and back (IF621 and IF622, respectively) are usually operated on Boeing 737. According to Flightradar24, at the time of writing, the last flight IF621 was operated on August 14th. The schedule also indicates flights for October 21 and 28, November 4 and 11, but there is no information on whether they were performed in this service.

At the same time, the flight on November 11 was tracked by another similar service Flightstats.com. According to this service, the plane was supposed to land on schedule at 13:30. This voyage is marked as unfinished on the map. One of the possible reasons for this is the shutdown of the transponder in the plane, which transmits the coordinates of the liner.

According to information from the online civil aviation tracking service, the private Syrian company Cham Wings performed four direct flights from Iraq to Belarus – two in November and two in October. But this company has already been under US sanctions since 2016. The United States accused her of transporting militants, military equipment and weapons in the interests of the government of Bashar al-Assad. The US Treasury designation is convinced that it operates under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard corps.

Fly Baghdad sells tickets for direct flights from Baghdad to Minsk, they can be bought on various online services for the sale of air tickets.

Photo author, Artem Geodakyan / TASS Photo caption, You can fly from the Middle East to Minsk by connecting flights, some of them make transfers in Moscow

At the same time, another carrier appears in the list of routes that connect Minsk Airport with Baghdad – a small US-registered small cargo airline Gulf and Caribbean Cargo. It was not possible to find a connection between this company and Belarus using open sources.

You can also fly from Baghdad to Minsk by indirect connecting flights. In this case, the transfer is usually done in Moscow or Istanbul. On the afternoon of November 11, in the Skyscanner.net flight search and booking service, it was possible to buy a ticket for an evening joint flight between Qatar and Belavia with transfers in Doha and Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. The next day, there were tickets for connecting flights with transfers at Turkish and Russian airports, in which Belavia, Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines and Fly Baghdad participated in some stages of the flight.

“Regular flight. Anyone who meets all the requirements that the airline imposes on its passengers can buy tickets for it, that is, they have a passport, behave decently and have bought a ticket. How can you determine whether this person is a Kurdish refugee or not?” If he bought a ticket, he bought a ticket, “explains Boris Rybak, general director of the Infomost Consulting agency.

The expert believes that there can be no grounds for claims against commercial air carriers of third countries.

Photo author, Ramil Nasibulin / BelTA / TASS Photo caption, The Belarusian authorities have sharply weakened the visa regime with the countries of the Middle East and Africa in recent years

The increase in the number of flights, he said, also may not be a sign that the carrier is involved in a campaign to transport migrants. “If, for example, Belarus starts issuing visas more easily and a flow has formed, then the normal reaction of the airline is to either supply more planes to this direction, or increase the frequency if this can be done within the framework of bilateral government agreements,” the expert said.

In recent days, the Belarusian authorities have tightened the conditions for entering the country. In particular, they canceled the issuance of visas at the airport for citizens of Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Yemen.

How did the migration crisis develop?

The crisis with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border has been developing in the past few months – and it is closely related to political events in the country.

In the West, they believe that it was artificially created by Minsk and personally by Alexander Lukashenko. They are convinced that, with the help of migrants, he is waging a hybrid war with the West, which did not recognize his victory in the presidential elections in 2020.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries have worsened even more after the plane of the Irish airline Ryanair, flying from Athens to Vilnius, was forced to land in Minsk on 23 May. There were Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega. They were detained by the Belarusian security forces.

Europe reacted sharply to this incident. After the arrest of Protasevich, the leaders of the EU countries called on all air carriers based in Europe to stop flights to and over its territory, and also instructed to ban Belavia flights in European airspace and their use of EU airports.

On May 25, Alexander Lukashenko, speaking in front of Belarusian deputies, commented on the incident and the reaction of European countries: “We stopped drugs and migrants – now you will eat and catch them yourself,” Lukashenko was quoted by Interfax.

Meanwhile, at the end of October, Belavia sent three of its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to Alma-Ata “for a temporary stop.” Then Russian experts considered that this was a consequence of the ban on flights of Belavia aircraft to Europe and, accordingly, a decrease in income from their use.

Officials of some EU countries believe that the crisis with migrants is connected not only with Minsk, but also with Moscow.

Photo author, Ramil Nasibulin / BelTa / TASS Photo caption, Europe believes that Russia may be to blame for the migration crisis

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: “Lukashenko is the executor of the latest attack. But this attack has a customer, which is located in Moscow. And that customer is President Putin.”