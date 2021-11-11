Mirror answer. What can the EU sanctions against Aeroflot lead to?

The European Union may impose sanctions on Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot, Bloomberg reported. Russian politicians have already started talking about tough retaliation. The BBC Russian service understood what led to this crisis and what consequences it might have.

Aeroflot may fall under EU sanctions due to the migration crisis: thousands of citizens of the Middle East and Africa are trying to get to Poland and neighboring countries through their border with Belarus. In Europe, it is believed that these people get to the border through Minsk, and Aeroflot, according to Bloomberg sources, may be involved in transporting migrants.

The airline on Thursday issued a statement denying its involvement in the mass transportation of migrants to Belarus. The company said in a statement that it does not operate any regular or charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, as well as between Istanbul and Minsk. Aeroflot also noted that for transit through Russia, citizens of Iran, Iraq and Syria must obtain Russian transit visas.

So far, there are not even specific parameters of possible sanctions, but Aeroflot’s shares have already fallen in price. At the opening of the Moscow Stock Exchange, they fell by more than 2%, and by Thursday evening they won back the losses a little – but still the final decline was more than 1.5%.

