Morning ritual and daily workouts

Actress Blake Lively, despite a busy filming schedule and three children, always manages to look perfect

Actress Blake Lively, star of the TV series “Gossip Girl” and wife of Ryan Reynolds does not appear in public as often as her fans would like, but she recently appeared at the premiere of the movie “The Main Character” and it turned out that there was no way to go into isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. did not affect her beauty. Blake looked perfect. Harpers Bazaar writes about this.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Premiere of "The Main Character"

Of course, worldwide fame and substantial fees give certain privileges that help to preserve beauty. But the actress does not hide that several beauty rules, which she strictly adhere to, also contribute to this. And the 33-year-old actress, with a height of 176 cm, has been able to maintain a stable weight of 55-57 kg for many years.

Blake Lively’s hard workout

In July of this year, Lively thanked her trainers Don Saladino and Jenny Campion on her Instagram for “kicking my ass. And my lats. And a lot of other muscles whose names I don’t know.”

Blake Lively with his trainer Don Saladino

Saladino said that Blake trains 5-6 times a week, devoting to workouts from 30 to 75 minutes. Sessions include cardio and jump, roll, carry (10 jumps; toss the ball with a trainer 10 times; carry a barbell, or 50 meter dumbbells).

According to the trainer, he and Blake share the days and train different muscle groups.

Healthy nutrition Blake Lively

The actress follows a diet, but it’s not about restrictions, it’s just that her diet is based on foods rich in nutrients. The trainer said that Lively eats a lot of protein, vegetables and fruits, as well as healthy fats found in avocados, vegetable oils and avocados.

No alcohol law

Blake Lively in an advertising photo shoot

Blake Lively is a teetotaler. What she has repeatedly stated in an interview. “I don’t drink. And I have never tried drugs,” the actress admitted.

But there is room for weakness

Blake has a sweet tooth. And she often shows pictures and videos of her own cakes and pastries on social networks.

Blake shows his own baked watermelon cake

Coach Saladino noted that she follows the 80-20 rule, when most of the week she does not allow herself too much, but then she can relax a little. Combined with intense and regular training, this is not a problem.

Stays at home without SPF sunscreen

Gone are the days when it was considered useful to sunbathe for hours in the sun. Now both celebrities and their fans follow the rule – get more sunscreen even when you are not on the beach. Blake, by the way, uses fairly affordable brands.

Doesn’t skip breakfast

Many often do not eat breakfast because they simply do not want to, or because of lack of time. The star of the film “Age of Adaline” is not one of those. She does not miss the morning meal, even if shooting or a social reception is scheduled for that day. This is her obligatory morning ritual.

Blake Lively at breakfast in extreme conditions

Coach Saladino said that the actress’s breakfast consists of a couple of eggs cooked in coconut oil, fresh vegetables and a serving of oatmeal with fruit if the omelet is not enough.

Drinks a lot of water

Blake starts his day by drinking a glass of warm water. And if she is thirsty during the day, then she prefers water, and not juices, or soda.

10 minutes of cardio

Although the trainer notes that Blake is disciplined and tries not to miss workouts, sometimes her regime is such that this happens. In this case, she always finds 10 minutes a day for cardio. It can be a short run, or jumping rope.

home kitchen

In the modern world, you can order home any dishes of any cuisine in the world, but the fact remains that you do not know how it is prepared and how much salt and sugar the restaurant chef put there. Blake controls what she and her family eat.



Blake Lively at a cooking class



She’s a regular at farmers’ markets and loves to cook. The actress even attends cooking classes to improve her cooking skills.