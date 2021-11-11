Moscow does not accept the “tone of dictate” from the United States – RT in Russian

Moscow hopes that Washington realizes the unacceptability of the “tone of dictate” and ultimatums against Russia, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“We will continue to work, we will continue to implement the agreements of a basic principled nature, which were reached at the meeting between President Putin and President Biden in Geneva,” RIA Novosti quotes Ryabkov.

He noted that the Russian side is working with respect to its American colleagues, however, it will not deviate from its interests.

“The conversation is ultimatum, the tone of the dictate is absolutely unacceptable. It is better not even to address us with such appeals, ”the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to him, the crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington does not stop, despite a series of recent contacts. Ryabkov stated that there remains a great difference between the parties in approaches to both bilateral and international issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier called on the United States and NATO to assess the risks associated with activity in the Black Sea.

In addition, there remains a problem in the issuance of US visas to diplomats – the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrick said that the head of the international organization will continue to interact with Washington to resolve this issue.