Moscow state court arrested a teacher at Moscow State University and HSE on suspicion of pedophilia :: Society :: RBC

Evgeny Zolin

(Photo: llfp.hse.ru)



The Meshchansky Court of Moscow ordered the arrest of Moscow State University teacher Yevgeny Zolin on suspicion of violent acts of a sexual nature directed against a child under the age of 14. RBC was told about this in the press service of the court.

The court hearing was held on September 17, as noted in the court, the man at the time of his arrest was a senior research fellow at Moscow State University.

“Zolin is accused under paragraph“ b ”of Part 4 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code (violent acts of a sexual nature against persons under the age of 14. RBK). Two episodes. For today [11 ноября] a regular court session has been scheduled to consider the issue of extending the term of custody, ”the court said. The article, according to which the teacher is accused, provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years.

An acquaintance of Zolin, who wished to remain anonymous, told RBC that the teacher was detained in his own apartment on September 15.

The investigation believes that the teacher committed a crime in January and July, two girls born in 2009 and 2015 were injured, RIA Novosti clarifies with reference to the Meshchansky court. Violent actions, according to investigators, took place in Zolin’s apartment near Moscow. The man has denied the charges, a source told the agency.