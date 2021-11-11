“My life began on the day Daisy Dove was born”: Katy Perry congratulated her daughter on her first birthday

Katy Perry celebrates the first birthday of her little daughter Daisy Dove. Happy 36 year old mom shared an affectionate message in Twitter in honor of this day: “1 a year ago on this day my life began … Happy first birthday, my Daisy Dove, my love“.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katie gave birth to a girl from the actor Orlando Bloom, who has long proposed to his beloved, but because of the pandemic, they cannot play a magnificent wedding. Bloom is also the father of Flynn’s 10-year-old son, who appeared to be married to model Miranda Kerr. Last year, Orlando and Katie mostly kept their little girl in the shadows, only occasionally talking about how happy they were to be parents. In May, the singer shared that her then 9-month-old daughter has two important achievements: “She crawls and she has one tooth“- said the proud mom during a live performance with Ryan Seacrest. “And although it barely showed, I think it looks like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you could actually see my lower teeth, you would realize that they are quite unusual. I think this is a sign of character! “

Katy Perry

The singer also said in an interview with L’Officiel that initially she “was nervous about becoming a mom“And therefore went to”a healing journey “ to find out why she was so insecure about motherhood and got to its source. What kind of trip it was, Perry did not elaborate, but it seems that she has reached absolute harmony:

“Now I got it. Now I understand it all. This is part of life. Every day I ask, “When can we go for a walk? When can we go swimming?” It was amazing to live a busy and active life, but sometimes it’s nice to just throw a ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh and rejoice that the dog brings it back.“, – the singer summed up.

Photo source: Gettyimages; @katyperry / Instagram

