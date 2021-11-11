https://ria.ru/20211111/ministr-1758492029.html

New Japanese Foreign Minister declared his desire to develop relations with Russia

TOKYO, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The new Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that he would continue to develop relations with Russia on a mutually beneficial basis, including in the political, economic and cultural spheres. Hayashi also raised the issue of signing a peace treaty with Russia. “As for the problem of signing a peace treaty, We should not shift this task onto the shoulders of future generations. We will continue to conduct a dialogue in this direction, as well as to resolve the territorial issue on the basis of existing agreements, including the agreement concluded in Singapore, “Hayashi said. that the government intends to adhere to the course of concluding a peace treaty after the settlement of the issue on the territories. Relations between Russia and Japan have been overshadowed for many years by the absence of a peace treaty. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the islands of Habomai and Shikotan to Tokyo after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of the other islands of the Kuril ridge – Kunashir and Iturup – was not affected. The USSR hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered the document only part of the solution to the problem, without abandoning claims to all the named islands. Subsequent negotiations did not lead to anything, a peace treaty was never signed at the end of World War II. According to Moscow’s position, the islands became part of the Soviet Union following the results of World War II and the sovereignty of Russia as the legal successor of the USSR over them is beyond doubt.

