New trailer for "Cruella" with Emma Stone released
Walt Disney Studios' YouTube channel has released a new trailer for "Cruella" starring Oscar winner Emma Stone.
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/08/1727327514_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a57af7e18afd6c35a98dc27aa81d6780.jpg
MOSCOW, April 8 – RIA Novosti. Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube channel has released a new trailer for “Cruella” starring Oscar winner Emma Stone. The action takes place in 1970s in London – at the height of the punk rock revolution. At the center of events is a young fraudster named Cruella (Stone). She wants to make a name for herself in the fashion world, but her boss, the influential Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson), destroys all her hopes. As a result, the heroine becomes insane Cruella de Ville, whom many know well from cartoons and films about “101 Dalmatians”. She decides to take revenge on the Baroness. Cruella will premiere at the end of May this year.
