https://ria.ru/20210408/cruella-1727326421.html

New trailer for “Cruella” with Emma Stone released

A new trailer for “Cruella” with Emma Stone has been released – Russia news today

New trailer for “Cruella” with Emma Stone released

Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube channel has released a new trailer for “Cruella” starring Oscar winner Emma Stone. RIA Novosti, 08.04.2021

2021-04-08T11: 38

2021-04-08T11: 38

2021-04-08T11: 38

culture

the walt disney company

emily stone

culture News

movies and TV series

emma thompson

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/08/1727327514_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a57af7e18afd6c35a98dc27aa81d6780.jpg

MOSCOW, April 8 – RIA Novosti. Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube channel has released a new trailer for “Cruella” starring Oscar winner Emma Stone. The action takes place in 1970s in London – at the height of the punk rock revolution. At the center of events is a young fraudster named Cruella (Stone). She wants to make a name for herself in the fashion world, but her boss, the influential Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson), destroys all her hopes. As a result, the heroine becomes insane Cruella de Ville, whom many know well from cartoons and films about “101 Dalmatians”. She decides to take revenge on the Baroness. Cruella will premiere at the end of May this year.

https://ria.ru/20210219/cruella-1597964177.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/08/1727327514_36 0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f808d516ee8903d961ceeb78c71a3bea.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

the walt disney company, emily stone, culture news, movies and tv series, emma thompson