New trailer for the restart of “Gossips”: the problems of modern teenagers to the song of Ariana Grande

The showrunner of the new “Gossip Girl” is Joshua Schwartz, who, together with Stephanie Savage, developed a story based on a series of novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.

In the new episodes of the continuation of the first season of the series, viewers will plunge into the details of the love triangles of the characters of the show – sisters Julian, Zoe, Otto, as well as Emily and her bisexual boyfriends Max and Aki. As always, Gossip Girl learns about the secrets of the characters and even reveals some.

Six episodes of the series are scheduled to run from November to December. The season finale is expected to appear just before the New Year. Interestingly, for the trailer, the authors of the series used in the soundtrack the song of the famous American singer Ariana Grande – 7 Rings, which is a cover of the original soundtrack of the Christmas classic American film “The Sound of Music”.

The plot of the restart of “Gossip Girl”

The plot of the updated show is devoted to the coverage of the problems of the life of teenagers from the elite quarter of New York – the Upper East Side. And each of them has its own special secrets. The show focuses on the impact of social media. It is also worth mentioning that the project has an age limit, because the authors decided to show the life of adolescents without embellishment – using obscene language and erotic scenes.

