New Vegas, but something went wrong and his nose grew a lot











Modder MetallicHydrogen65 revealed that he always dreamed of playing for Keanu Reeves in one of his favorite games. Fallout: New Vegas, and therefore decided to release a mod with this actor (Keanu Reeves Tribute).

However, at the stage of recreating Keanu Reeves’ appearance, something went wrong and the actor’s nose grew a lot.

Here’s what Keanu Reeves looks like in Fallout: New Vegas mod:











But the actor in reality:

You can download the Keanu Reeves mod for Fallout: New Vegas here.

Recall that last year, Keanu Reeves was remembered by gamers for his role in Cyberpunk 2077, in which he voiced (and gifted) Johnny Silverhand (one of the main characters).