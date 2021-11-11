Nicolas Cage first came out with his fifth wife

The couple attended a social event in California.

On July 13, the premiere of the dramatic film “Pig”, in which the actor played the main role, took place in Los Angeles Nicolas Cage… The event took place at the Nuart Theater, and was attended by many stars and colleagues of Cage, but the public’s attention was riveted to the actor himself, and not because of his role in this picture, but because he appeared in the company of his 26-year-old wife Rico Shibatoy…

On the red carpet, the couple posed holding hands and looked very happy. Rico wore a simple long slip dress with a lurex cardigan over it. Cage was wearing a suit and tie.

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata / Getty Images

For the couple, this appearance was the first joint public appearance since their marriage on February 16 in Las Vegas. Then they celebrated the wedding in a close circle of family and friends. Interestingly, the ex-wife of Nicolas Cage, Alice Kim, was also invited to the celebration, along with their common 15-year-old son. Rico became Cage’s fifth wife.

The premiere was also attended by singer Kesha… She appeared in public in a transparent mesh dress, under which she wore a black bodysuit and high-heeled sandals.

Kesha / Getty Images

See also: Stars who had to change their name for a career

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link