Nicolas Cage married an Asian

57-year-old Nicolas Cage (“The Gun Baron”, “Ghost Rider”) decided to try to build a family life for the fifth time

On the eve of the pandemic, Nicholas met in Japan with a 26-year-old Riko Shibata… The epidemic separated the lovers, and all these long months they communicated only by video link. In the same way Cage made a marriage proposal, received the consent of the bride, and sent the ring by mail.

The wedding was played using Catholic and Shinto rituals in Las Vegas. In an exquisite handmade white kimono and a black cloak with a red lining slung over her shoulders, Rico looked like an exotic flower in the leaves. The groom wore a dark jacquard tuxedo and bow tie for the occasion.

The actor also entered into a previous marriage two years ago in Vegas. At the ceremony, he was drunk and made a scandal. He blamed 23-year-old makeup artist Eric Koikethat she was targeting his money. Plus her ex-boyfriend was a drug dealer.

The first three marriages also failed. True, with Patricia Arquette (“True Love”) he lived for six years. With daughter Elvis Presley Lisa Marie – only 109 days, with a Korean waitress Alice Kim – about 11 years old. In 2005, she gave birth to her son Kal-El. And the firstborn made Nicholas happy back in 1990 by his mistress – an actress Christina Fulton (Doors).