Nicolas Cage refused to watch a new film with his participation

Critics and audiences alike were delighted with the drama “The Pig”, starring Nicolas Cage (the film’s rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes) is a whopping 97%). Even so, Cage has no plans to watch The Pig. According to him, psychologically it is uncomfortable for him.

Nicolas Cage in an interview with Variety:

“I will never see this film. Although I was told that it was a success. They said that the audience liked it and they enjoyed watching it. And this is great, because I filmed for them. Just sitting at the premiere and watching a movie with everyone is not mine. Psychologically, it’s too hard and weird. “

In The Pig, Nicolas Cage plays a truffle hunter named Rob from the Oregon Desert. When one of his pigs is kidnapped by unknown persons, he decides to leave the trade and go in search of the ward. Along the way, Rob comes face to face with his past.

As Cage admitted in an interview with Variety, he feels like he has become a recluse in his own wilderness, leaving a small town called Hollywood. At the same time, the actor does not know whether he will be able to return to the big cinema, which he once donated in favor of independent films.

Nicolas Cage in an interview with Variety:

“I don’t know if I’ll want to come back. I don’t know if I’ll want to do another Disney movie. It scares me, the climate is completely different.”

According to rumors, the third part of the “National Treasure” movie series, whose face is Nicolas Cage, is in development at the Disney studio. Work on the film has been going on for 14 years. It seems like in 2020 the film found a screenwriter, who was entrusted with reworking one of the drafts of the script.