Nicolas Cage starred in the Western The Old Way

Los Angeles, September 9. American actor Nicolas Cage began preparing for a role in his first western, The Old Way. In an interview, the artist admitted that he had long dreamed of acting in this “legendary genre”.

Nicolas Cage will play in the film of the former mobster Colton Briggs. The hero has long been tied up with illegal activities and settled down – now he is a decent family man and a store manager. However, Briggs’s quiet life comes to an end when his wife is murdered in cold blood by a gang of criminals. The character of Cage again has to take up the revolver and saddle the horse. Together with his 12-year-old daughter, he goes in search of the killers.

The director’s chair was taken by Brett Donohu ​​(Act of Revenge, Five Souls. The Music Within). The scriptwriter was Karl Lucas, known for the fantastic film “The Mind Trap”. Nicolas Cage himself admitted that he had long been waiting for an invitation to the “important and legendary genre” of Westerns. According to him, the role of Colton Briggs opened up new horizons for him in the profession.

“I was born and raised in the West, so this is another good coincidence that has been brewing for a long time. I’m thrilled and inspired by the complex characters of Briggs and Miller, “Cage told Deadline.…

He also noted that in addition to The Old Way, he began work on another western – Butcher’s Crossing. Apparently, the affairs of Nicolas Cage went uphill. In August, he lost his Las Vegas mansion to a $ 14 million tax debt.