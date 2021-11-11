Nicolas Cage will never play Joe Exotic. Amazon has stopped working on the TV series “King of the Tigers”

Nicolas Cage will never take on the role of eccentric breeder of wild animals Joe Exotic, as Amazon canceled production of the TV series “King of the Tigers”. The actor himself told Variety about this.

“I read two great scripts that I thought were great, but I think Amazon felt like it was a thing of the past because it took too long to get ready to shoot,” Cage said.

According to Variety, other streaming platforms may buy the project. At the same time, Deadline sources call such a scenario unlikely.

The fact that Nicolas Cage could play Joe Exotic in the Amazon TV series became known in May 2020 – at the peak of the popularity of the original “King of the Tigers”. This role was supposed to be the debut in the actor’s television career. In addition to playing the main role, he was also supposed to become one of the producers of the project.

The Exotic show is currently being produced by the Peacock streaming service. The main role in the series will be played by John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Unfortunate Inch”).

Joe Exotic gained worldwide fame for the seven-part Netflix documentary The King of the Tigers: Murder, Chaos and Madness. The protagonist is a redneck, homosexual and owner of a private zoo in Oklahoma. He succeeded four husbands and ran for US President and State Governor. Exotic fought for many years with activist Carol Baskin, who wanted to end his tiger business. Joe, in response, took revenge on her in all possible ways: he sent threats and even decided to organize her murder (unsuccessfully), for which he received 22 years in prison, which he is still serving. Exotic, among other things, was remembered for its unusual style ─ “Poster Daily” wrote how to dress in the style of eccentric Joe.