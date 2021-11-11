“Nicolas Cage would have been better.” Collected the best memes and reactions about the cast of the film adaptation of The Last of Us

HBO today announced the lead roles for The Last of Us series. Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie will be portrayed by Bella Ramsey. The cast has generated a lot of backlash on the internet, and we’ve rounded up the best memes and reactions!

While some admire how exactly Pascal got into the image …

… others disagree with the cast and suggest a better option!

This is not the first high-profile role of Pedro, he has enough fans …

… and he already had to protect the little ones.

Someone even suggests changing the images of the heroes …

… and the main role in Pascal’s career seems to be already clear!

Obviously, the show will make us cry more than once …

… and there are already ideas for who to play as Abby next season.

Alas, many are unhappy with the choice of performers …

… especially for the role of Ellie.

But you can’t please everyone.

Some still appreciated the actors and made nice art.





It seems that the director Kantemir Balagov is pleased with the opportunity to work with world stars.

***

The audience’s opinion was divided in two, but it could not be otherwise. After all, we are talking about an incredibly popular project. Bella Ramsay was especially hard hit. Will she cope with the task of playing Ellie well? What do you think?