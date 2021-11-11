Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Katy Perry and others at the 2021 CMA Awards

The past Wednesday turned out to be rich in social events in the United States: two receptions were held in New York at once – a gala evening in honor of Veterans Day, whose guests of honor were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the CFDA Fashion Awards. Meanwhile, in Nashville, Tennessee, country musicians were being awarded at a special annual CMA Music Awards. The award ceremony was held for the 55th time.

The Bridgestone Arena has brought together the entire world of contemporary country music, among which they chose those who over the past year hit the charts most often and released the best songs. The brightest couple at the event were country singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman. The artist won nothing this evening, but he performed on stage with a new composition. For the walk, Nicole wore an open-waisted black dress and chunky gold jewelry.

Katy Perry also attended the award, albeit without her famous husband Orlando Bloom. She chose Vivienne Westwood’s brown leather dress, which reminded many of Zendaya’s famous Mugler outfit, which she wore to the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival. And Susan Sarandon decided to be in white – she complemented her costume with an imitation of a cape with scarlet shoes and a mini-handbag of the same color.