Nicole Kidman introduces Nine Strangers

A series with Nicole Kidman in the title role was released on the network. She plays the Russian emigrant Masha. “Nine Complete Strangers” appeared on Hulu streaming. The heroine Nicole Kidman runs an elite resort and tries to heal the soul of her guests with frightening methods. The plot is based on the book of the same name by the popular Australian writer Liana Moriarty. The adaptation of one of her previous novels, Big Little Lies, which also starred Kidman, won Golden Globe and Emmy awards. Will the new collaboration between the writer and the actress be as successful? About this – Alexander Rassokhin.

“The suburban housewife who became an international sensation”, “the example of the American dream in Australian style” – whatever nicknames Liane Moriarty was given in the media. She herself does not like all these cliches, although they are well suited to describe her career. Moriarty’s first profession had nothing to do with literature; she worked as an ordinary employee of an advertising agency. And she decided to become a writer after her sister Jacqueline released a popular novel.





Moriarty’s first book, Three Wishes, immediately hit the first line of The New York Time Best Seller list and sold millions of copies. Other works were waiting for about the same success. Its reason is Moriarty’s ability to work well with a social agenda and write quality texts, says Storytel chief editor Konstantin Milchin: “Liana Moriarty is a classic type of modern writer who uses several understandable techniques and trends. On the one hand, she writes about abuse, about domestic violence, but she does it not edifying, but in the form of a thriller. Plus if we take Big Little Lies, there was a complex structure. From the very beginning, the story is told on behalf of different people in the form of interrogation, then it seems to be a linear story. And surprisingly, these games are still amazing over time. “

Nine Complete Strangers is Moriarty’s latest novel. He talks about nine guests at Tranquillium House and its owner Masha, played by Nicole Kidman in the series. Masha at one time had an accident and experienced clinical death, and after that she developed a course for mental and physical transformation, which she leads in the boarding house. At first, the therapy seems to her patients to be effective, but then the methods of healing become more and more unusual and creepy.

Nicole Kidman not only starred in film adaptations of Moriarty’s works, but also produced them. The series “Big Little Lies”, where the actress played a victim of domestic violence, became for her one of the most successful in her career – Kidman received a personal Golden Globe and an Emmy. By the way, in order to get permission to film this novel, Kidman herself came to the writer’s home at one time. It is not excluded that their cooperation will be long, the editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Kinoprokatchika publication, Alexander Nechaev, is sure:

“The production machine works approximately according to the same rhythm: if it worked out once, then I want to reproduce this formula of success again. Therefore, as soon as “Big Little Lies” became a hit and survived two seasons, it is logical to continue working with the same author further. In general, the stars of the older generation used to migrate to television in order to quietly “die” there. And now, on the contrary, they continue not only to work, but also to receive fame and money – this is such a symptom of our time. “





In total, Big Little Lies has four Golden Globes and eight Emmy statuettes. This success of “Nine Completely Strangers” will be very difficult to repeat, believes the film critic of the newspaper “Gazeta.ru” Pavel Voronkov. He has already watched the new series with Nicole Kidman: “This series will be appropriate to compare mainly with two projects -“ Big Little Lies ”and with the recently ended HBO series“ White Lotus ”, which is about a similar story at first glance. And it seemed to me that in both cases the series “Nine Complete Strangers” loses slightly. It does not have such a density of events as in “White Lotus”, there is no such interesting detective line as in “Big Little Lies”. I really doubt that we will be able to see anything like Big Little Lies anytime soon, because this is clearly a reference work in this genre – “the rich also cry”. “

“Nine Complete Strangers” received mixed reviews from Western critics. A few days after its release, the series garnered just over 60% of positive reviews on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, Big Little Lies has about 90% rave ratings.

Ivan Khorushevsky