Nicole Kidman spoke about the crisis in her career after 40

Nicole Kidman is 54 years old. During this time, she managed to enter the list of the best Hollywood actresses, receive four Golden Globes, one Oscar and recognition of millions of fans. However, in a recent interview, the actress admitted that at the age of 40 she found herself in a crisis situation due to the fact that she was not invited to the cinema because of her age.

Nicole Kidman (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman said that her brilliant career could end in an instant if she gave up. The star admitted that after she was no longer called to act in films, she was forced to create her own production company, Blossom Films, in order to create projects in which she will have a guaranteed role.

Shot from the series “Big Little Lies”

“I was disappointed. Many women in different professions are told: “Well, that’s it. You have passed the period when everything was good – now you are over 40 years old, we are not so interested in your story or your ideas, as well as in who you are a woman or a person, “Nicole said in an interview with The Mail on Sunday’s You.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Still from the series “Play Back”)

Then the actress wanted to devote herself to raising children, but her mother was able to dissuade her. Kidman recalls that she told her: “Nicole, you are an artist, you can’t just quit what you started.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with children Isabella and Connor, 2000 (Photo: Patrick Riviere / Getty images)

We will remind, Nicole Kidman was married to the American actor Tom Cruise. They became the adoptive parents of Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony. Since 2006 she has been married to Australian singer Keith Urban. The couple have two daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret (the second girl was born and born to a surrogate mother).