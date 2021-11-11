Nina Gabbana is the vintage boutique where Rihanna found a necklace from the 1997 Dior couture collection

“This is the best thing that happened to me this year. Rihanna, guys, RIANNA! ”Writes on her Instagram Marie Labucarier, founder of the Parisian vintage shop Nina Gabbana Vintage. She buys George Smith’s John Galliano dresses, Sita Abellan wears her Jean Paul Gaultier tops, and it was Marie who caught Kylie Jenner that neither she nor her stylists know about vintage – that’s why one of the main influencers of the planet turned out to be a fake Dior suit …

Rihanna chose a blue fifteen-string choker from John Galliano’s 1997 couture collection for Christian Dior in Nina Gabbana. Crystals in the necklace – Swarovski. That collection Galliano dedicated to the semi-nomadic indigenous African people of the Maasai – many years before such decisions began to be accused of cultural appropriation.

Rihanna picked up the necklace to match the velor trouser suit (in the best traditions of the 2000s) and complemented the look with another vintage item (though not from Nina Gabbana) – the Chanel checkered tweed coat from the fall-winter 1996 collection. in terms of vintage, ”says Labucarier and confirms that the best items from the archival collections are not mainstream, like the same Dior suit that got Kylie into an awkward situation.

Nina Gabbana’s assortment includes many more interesting items: beaded Roberto Cavalli jeans from the spring / summer 2000 collection, a large assortment of Tom Ford era sunglasses at Gucci, a 1990 Azzedine Alaïa corset skirt, a 1998 Dior fuchsia fur coat and much more. -Many other things. Prices on the website of a vintage shop start at one hundred euros.

You don’t have to worry about the authenticity of Nina Gabbana items – each of the items that Marie Labucarier sells is authenticated. What’s more, here, unlike most other vintage boutiques, underneath all the dresses, trousers, tops and jewelery, the collection in which the item first appeared is clearly indicated. So instead of being blindly fascinated by the buzzword “vintage,” you can pick up the archives and really see if this piece actually hit the catwalk once.