No longer ladies’ men: actors who have become exemplary family men over the years – Stars

Actors with the role of hero-lovers make their fans think that they are real heart eaters. Sometimes they behave the same in life, for example, at social events. Therefore, it is simply impossible to believe that you are an exemplary family man and monogamous person. WomanHit.ru decided to find out which of the actors are considered ladies’ men, but today they have become exemplary family men.

Robert Downey Jr. during his youth he led a riotous lifestyle. More than once he was caught by law enforcement agencies for crazy antics, drug problems, possession of weapons and much more. The girls converged with him, trying to remake the man and start a family with him, but neither his former lover Sarah Jessica Parker, nor his first wife Deborah Falconer succeeded. Everything changed when Robert met his future wife Susan Levin on the set of Gothic. For her sake, the actor underwent a rehabilitation course and began to lead a healthy lifestyle. The couple got married a few years later. Such changes in life positively influenced Downey’s career – today he is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. But for fans, he still remains a handsome man and a seducer from the films about Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes.

Per Ryan Reynolds the image of the king of parties from a series of films of the same name was fixed. The public believed that the actor was only capable of short intrigues, although Ryan had been dating singer Alanis Morissette for a long time. This was followed by a short marriage with Hollywood beauty Scarlett Johansson, which strengthened the image of a windy young man for fans. In 2010, the famous publication called Reynolds “the sexiest man on the planet,” and everyone began to wonder whose heart would break next. But in 2011, the actor meets Blake Lively, and a year later they are already getting married. To this day, the couple are happy, they are raising three children and received the title of one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood.

Jude Law after his first marriage with actress and singer Sadie Frost, which broke up in 2003, he remained a bachelor for 16 years. No one believed that the actor would ever settle down, because he had many novels with Hollywood beauties: Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Lily Cole, Nicole Kidman and many others. But in 2019, Lowe married psychologist Philippe Coan, before that they had met for 4 years, but kept the relationship secret. The actor became a father for the sixth time and finally found peace in his marriage. Jude Law explained in one interview: “It belongs only to me and nobody else. And our relationship is a purely private matter. I’m very, very happy about that. I think we are doing so well for this very reason. “

Matthew McConaughey managed to break the hearts of such beauties as Penelope Cruz, Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd. But in 2006, he met the Brazilian model Camila Alves, who became his wife and gave him three children. Once at the Oscar ceremony, the actor admitted that he owes all the achievements in his career to his wife Camila.