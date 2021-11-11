now without a frame – Auto Review

The one-box Toyota Avanza is one of the most popular cars in Southeast Asia. And in its small homeland in Indonesia, this compact van was an absolute bestseller for 14 years in a row, until in 2020 it was overthrown by the Honda Brio hatchback. But now Avanza is ready for new records, because the third generation car is presented. And it is strikingly different from previous models.

Only the form factor remained unchanged: it is a compact and relatively simple one-volume box with hinged side doors and three rows of seats. But if before the Avanza was unified with the Daihatsu Terios SUV and had a frame structure, now this relationship has been lost. It is based on the modular DNGA platform, that is, a kind of TNGA architecture for simple and cheap machines.

The body is now load-bearing, the engine is turned across, the drive wheels are not rear, but front. In the front – McPherson struts, instead of the rear axle – a semi-independent suspension. But the rear brakes are still drum brakes. The ground clearance is 195 or 205 mm, depending on the version. The wheels can be 15 or 16 inches in diameter, and the headlights are only LED.

Toyota Avanza has become noticeably larger. Even the wheelbase is stretched by 95 mm (up to 2750 mm). The length has grown by 205 mm (up to 4395 mm), and the width – by 70 mm (up to 1730 mm). At the same time, the abandonment of the frame made it possible to reduce the height by 30 mm (up to 1665 mm for the basic version). That is, in terms of size, it is almost an analogue of the Renault Scenic or Citroen C4 Picasso models, but Toyota already has a third row of seats “in the base”.

The range includes two gasoline aspirated engines. The 1.3 engine (98 hp) is combined only with a five-speed manual transmission, but this tandem is installed only on cars in the basic configuration. The rest of the versions relies on a 1.5 engine (106 hp), which is aggregated with both a “mechanics” and a variator.

The initial version has two airbags, a stabilization system, air conditioning and a media system with a seven-inch screen. And among the options there are side airbags and “curtains” of safety, a multimedia screen increased to nine inches, a rear view camera, a keyless entry system, as well as a Toyota Safety Sense complex, which includes automatic braking and blind spot monitoring systems.

Toyota Veloz

At the same time, a luxury version of the Toyota Veloz is presented, and now it has the formal status of a separate model. It has a more aggressive design (different headlights, bumpers and a radiator grill) and is increased to 4475 mm in length, and the wheels can be 16 or 17 inches in diameter. The 1.5 engine (106 hp) has no alternative, and disc brakes are installed on the rear axle.

The interior is decorated richer: the Veloz has a combined seat upholstery, higher quality plastic, a massive central tunnel and contour lighting. The parking brake is electrically operated, and the equipment added climate control, virtual instruments and a separate display for rear passengers (it is fixed on the ceiling).

The production of new compact vans has already begun at the Toyota-Astra Motor joint venture in Indonesia. The base Avanza starts at $ 14,500 here, while the Veloz is asked for a minimum of $ 17,600. Soon there will be a similar monocab under the Daihatsu brand.