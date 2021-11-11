Nurmagomedov’s brother became a defendant in a criminal case about a downed policeman

The Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case on the fact of hitting a police officer in Kaspiysk with the participation of Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin of the mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As reported in the Dagestan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee, the case is being investigated under Part 1 of Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – the use of violence that is not dangerous to life or health against a government official.

As it became known earlier, Usman Nurmagomedov was detained at the Sheremetyevo airport upon arrival from Dagestan. According to the investigation, before his departure from Makhachkala, a foreign car in which he was heading to the airport hit Alexei Nazarov. (at the same time, a few hours before the accident with a policeman, Nurmagomedov published videos with him while driving a car in stories). Baza reports that the policeman tried to stop the car due to speeding. So, it is reported that the car with Nurmagomedov at some point moved along the highway at 207 km / h. However, according to “MK”, ​​they tried to stop the car with Nurmagomedov by orientation.

Initially, there were reports that the 39-year-old policeman was hospitalized with suspected closed head injury, but later it became known that he was not seriously injured. Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov, who was with him, abandoned the car in the parking lot and flew to Moscow, Baza notes.

After reports of the detention of Nurmagomedov began to arrive, archival photos from the gym began to appear on his social network page. “They have already thrown text messages, everything is fine,” the signatures read. Sources, meanwhile, handed over videos from the police department in Sheremetyevo to reporters. In particular, the footage distributed by Shot showed Nurmagomedov sitting at a table in the department and trying to hide his face from the camera.

A few hours before the accident with a policeman, Nurmagomedov published stories behind the wheel of a car.

