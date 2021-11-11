https://ria.ru/20210726/lopez-1742883560.html

Officially together: J. Lo posted a passionate shot with Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed a relationship with Ben Affleck. In her personal microblog, she posted a joint photo with the actor. RIA Novosti, 07/26/2021

MOSCOW, July 26 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez has confirmed a relationship with Ben Affleck. In her personal microblog, she posted a joint photo with the actor. In the published frame, the artists are depicted kissing. The picture was taken on a yacht. Affleck is wearing a navy blue shirt and beige pants. Jennifer chose a swimsuit with a pink and yellow print, a cape on her shoulders and a straw hat on her head. Celebrities met in the 2000s, the actor proposed to the singer, but the wedding did not take place. In January 2004, it became known that they had separated. Rumors of a romance between Jennifer and Ben appeared on the Web at the end of April 2021. The press often publishes comments about their relationship with people close to them. For example, an insider revealed that the actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is thinking about the reunion of Lopez and Affleck.

2021

