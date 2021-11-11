Olivia Wilde harshly answered reporters questions about the affair with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were recently spotted kissing hot in Italy, and of course, upon arrival from Europe, she was greeted by a crowd of journalists at the airport. Everyone was worried about how Olivia would comment on her secret romance with the ex-member of the One Direction group.
However, the actress herself was not pleased with the questions about the new chosen one. So, one of the reporters asked her: “They say on the Internet that you and Harry are already married. Is this true or not? ” The actress decided not to give a detailed answer, limiting herself to a harsh statement towards the journalist: “I will never talk to you guys.”
We will remind, rumors about the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began to circulate in the press at the beginning of this year. According to rumors, it was the singer who caused the actress to break up with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children.
