Olivia Wilde told about her boyfriend Harry Styles: “I amazed with talent every day”

In early January, it became known about a new stellar romance: actress and director Olivia Wilde started dating with ex-lead singer of One Direction, and now – solo performer and actor – Harry Styles. A spark slipped between them on the set of Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Sweetheart, where Styles played one of the roles, replacing Shia LaBeouf, who was fired for indecent behavior, on the set. Recently, the shooting of the picture was completed, in honor of which Olivia published an ode to the participants in the process. Among them was Styles, whom Wilde thanked with a voluminous and gentle message.

Harry Styles on Olivia Wilde’s Instagram Little known fact: Most male actors do not want to play supporting roles in films where women are filmed. The industry has led them to believe that this diminishes their power (i.e., financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it is so difficult to get funding for films about women’s stories. This is not a joke, it is very difficult to find actors who will allow a woman to be the center of attention. But Harry Styles, our “Jack”, not only relished the opportunity to let the brilliant Florence Pugh take center stage as our “Alice”, but he imbued every scene with a subtle sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our show, but he jumped aboard with humility and grace, and every day amazed us with his talent and warmth, – wrote Olivia on Instagram opposite the black and white picture of Harry. For the first time in the status of a couple, Olivia and Harry appeared at the wedding of his agent, where the artist introduced her as his girlfriend. Recently, a People source revealed that the couple’s relationship is taking it to the next level. noting that their relationship “seems very serious” and that they “spend all their time together.” After it became known about the couple’s romance, several media reported that 36-year-old Olivia broke off the engagement with 45-year-old Jason Sudeikis precisely because of Harry, but, as the insiders found out, the 27-year-old artist was not the reason for this separation.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the set of “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart”