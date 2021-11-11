One of the largest megacities will soon go under water

https://ria.ru/20211111/katastrofa-1758641194.html
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The capital of Indonesia and its largest metropolis, Jakarta, may be submerged by 2050. Phys.org writes about this with reference to the National Agency for Research and Innovation. According to experts, if the necessary measures are not taken to reduce the effects of global warming, at least 25% of the city will be flooded by the middle of the century. The increase in temperature leads to the melting of three glacial regions of the planet: Antarctica, Greenland and the Himalayas. This gradually raises the level of the World Ocean and endangers the coastal regions of the Earth. Severe cyclones and tides caused by climate change, as well as heavy rains, exacerbate the situation. Recent research by the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB University) showed that in 2019-2020, different parts of Jakarta were at risk of flooding by 1.8-10.7 centimeters. One of the reasons for this phenomenon is the massive use of groundwater by residents of the city. This creates empty spaces under the capital of the country and provokes soil subsidence. At the same time, the sea level is rising: now it is 13-20 centimeters higher than in 1900. The article mentions that even US President Joe Biden in July advised Indonesia to move the capital to another place within ten years, since Jakarta could flood due to climate change. Scientists have repeatedly pointed to the need to mitigate global warming on Earth. For this, more than 190 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, which provides for keeping the temperature on the planet within one and a half to two degrees. According to this plan, states must take measures to adapt to climate change, reduce emissions and switch to renewable energy sources.
According to experts, if the necessary measures are not taken to reduce the effects of global warming, at least 25% of the city will be flooded by the middle of the century.
“Great efforts are needed to address these issues,” the article says.
Recent research by IPB University showed that different parts of Jakarta were at risk of flooding by 1.8-10.7 centimeters in 2019-2020. One of the reasons for this phenomenon is the massive use of groundwater by residents of the city. This creates empty spaces under the capital of the country and provokes soil subsidence. At the same time, the level of the World Ocean is growing: now it is higher by 13-20 centimeters than in 1900.
Scientists have repeatedly pointed out the need to mitigate global warming on Earth. For this, more than 190 countries have signed the Paris Agreement, which provides for keeping the temperature on the planet within one and a half to two degrees. According to this plan, states must take measures to adapt to climate change, reduce emissions and switch to renewable energy sources.
