Paparazzi caught Jolie with new boyfriend

Paparazzi photographed Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with rapper The Weeknd. The couple left the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in … Radio Sputnik, 09/27/2021

MOSCOW, September 27 / Radio Sputnik. Paparazzi photographed Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with rapper The Weeknd. The couple left the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, writes the website mk.ru. For dinner, the celebrities arrived separately, but after they got into the same car and went to the mansion The Weeknd. It is not the first time the stars have dined together in this restaurant. American media are confident that the couple are romantically involved. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, has filed a new lawsuit against the artist. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

