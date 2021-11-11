Paris Georgia is a New Zealand brand worn by Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa

Star fans also included Dua Lipa (she performed in their crop tops and corsets), Hayley Baldwin with her passion for plain jackets, Kim Kardashian, who appeared in their dress on the set of her show, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Paris Georgia was founded by two friends, Paris Mitchell and Georgia Cherry (hence the name). “The main source of inspiration was our mothers, who raised us alone, always worked and devoted themselves completely to their favorite business,” they say in an interview with British Vogue. All production is concentrated in New Zealand, where the girls are from. For three years, they managed to win the hearts of not only local fashionistas, but also the USA and Europe. “We are proud to be worn by influential women from all walks of life around the world, from singer Solange to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. It gives us confidence and confirms that we are on the right track, ”say Paris and Georgia.

The collection features basic tops, skirts, high-waisted pants, and pastel-colored flying dresses that will be the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe this spring. They use only high quality textiles as materials. And the brand’s aesthetic, with its slim-line silhouettes and sleek cuts, reminds us of the 1990s.

Paris Georgia

We have collected nine items from the brand that will definitely be relevant this spring (and several more seasons).

Paris Georgia, 28505 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 39506 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 37 132 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 34 623 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 39 140 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 54,133 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 26595 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 44,157 rubles, farfetch.com

Paris Georgia, 36 123 rubles, farfetch.com