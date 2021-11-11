Phase III of Sputnik research for adolescents began in Moscow :: City :: RBC

One of the first participants in the study of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for adolescents at the Z.A. Bashlyaeva in Moscow

(Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti)



In Moscow, on the basis of 10 polyclinics and two children’s hospitals, the third phase of the Sputnik V clinical trial for adolescents has started. This was announced by Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

Three thousand children aged 12-17 will participate in the third phase of the trial, she said. The recruitment of volunteers is still ongoing, and the first 18 participants who passed the medical examination have already been vaccinated, the deputy mayor said.

The participants in the study are vaccinated with Sputnik M, which is the Sputnik V vaccine for people over 18 years of age, but at a lower dosage: one-fifth of an adult. The decision on the dosage of the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents was made by the researchers following the results of observation of adolescents in the first two phases, which began this summer.

The research was organized by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei.