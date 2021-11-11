Poland announced the refusal of Turkish Airlines to carry Iraqi citizens to Minsk

Turkish Airlines will no longer carry citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Minsk, the office of the Polish president said. For the transportation of migrants to the EU border, sanctions could be imposed against the airline, Bloomberg learned

Turkish airline Turkish Airlines will stop carrying citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Minsk against the background of the migration crisis, said the representative of the office of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumoh.

“Turkish Airlines has confirmed that it will no longer accept on board planes to Minsk citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen, with the exception of holders of diplomatic passports,” wrote he’s on Twitter.

The migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border escalated in early November. A column of migrants approached the border from the side of the territory of Belarus, some of them tried to break through the fence. Refugees came from the Middle East.

The Belarusian border guards argued that the situation arose because of Warsaw’s “indifference and inhuman attitude”. Poland itself, as well as a number of EU countries believe that it was artificially created by the Belarusian side and we are talking about a “hybrid” attack. Minsk rejects these accusations.