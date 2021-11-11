Portman, Robbie, Joker and Alien were included in Soviet films – these are the works of an artist from Kazan

Kazan artist hiding under the pseudonym Klod Mande shared a series of collages where he combined famous Hollywood films with characters from Soviet films and vice versa. The images show Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman and many more.

Klod Mande has been laying out collages, the so-called photo-toads, for two years now. During this time, the author has accumulated about two hundred works, in which, for example, Shurik from Leonid Gaidai’s comedies is unexpectedly played by Daniel Radcliffe from Harry Potter, and Anya Taylor-Joy from the Queen’s Move series plays chess in a dormitory.

The artist also places Soviet artists in Hollywood tapes – Evgeny Leonov in the mask of a wolf from “Gentlemen of Fortune” looks organically next to the vampires from “Twilight”.

Below you can see some examples of Klod Mande’s work:

More work by the author can be found on his Instagram. Jacuzzi streamer Amouranth sold a pixel art in which she is depicted naked for 120 thousand dollars. Take a look at this masterpiece