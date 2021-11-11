pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on a walk in New York

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, who recently confirmed that she will soon become a mom for the first time, was spotted walking in New York.
On this sunny day, the actress wore a navy blue jumpsuit with a tie-dye collar. The expectant mother was accompanied by a friend on a walk around the Big Apple.
The American star complements the casual look with a pair of white sneakers. Jen wore a diamond necklace around her neck, and Lawrence was holding a Prada bag in her hands.
Earlier this month, representatives of the Oscar-nominated star confirmed reports that she was pregnant less than two years after she married 37-year-old art dealer Cook Maruni.
Sources close to the actress told People that she has long wanted to start a family: “She loves family life and they have a solid foundation for a child. She is very happy and is looking forward to becoming a mom. “
By the way, in December this year, Lawrence starred in the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.
