Pretty Woman: The Story of Julia Roberts’s Red Dress

Marilyn Vance, nominated for her work for the BAFTA, was responsible for the costumes in Pretty Woman, who designed and designed Vivian’s outfit for the opera. Obviously, the heroine’s wardrobe reflects the changes in her life. When she meets Edward, she pays attention to how elegant and tidy he looks, and begins to dress more and more restrained. The scarlet dress, which accentuates Vivian’s figure, was conceived as the complete opposite of the image in which we see her at the beginning of the film.

Of course, color is of great importance here, however, the producers did not immediately agree to it: a scarlet dress on red-haired Julia seemed risky. They asked to make it black, but Vance continued to insist on red and after a few fittings got her way. “Before making a decision, we made three different dresses,” said the costume designer. “Poor Julia had to endure so many photographs and proofs. Finally I managed to find the right shade and convince everyone. ” More than 30 years after the premiere of Pretty Woman, it seems impossible to imagine Vivian wearing a dress of a different color, and there is no doubt that in the end the choice was right.

Shot from the film “Pretty Woman” Shutterstock / Fotodom

Often in cinema (and in pop culture in general), cult images, transforming, wander from film to film. So, the roots of Vivian’s dress go back to the 1930s, the golden era of Hollywood. His prototype can be considered the outfit in which Joan Crawford appeared on advertising posters for the film “The Bride Wore Red” in 1937. It was directed by Dorothy Arzner, the only woman who managed to build a director’s career at that time. By the way, the film also tells the story of a simple girl who accidentally ended up in high society.

Advertising poster for the film “The Bride Wore Red” (1937) imdb.com

The red on the poster, in contrast to the black and white film, was a challenge. Since then, the scarlet dress has become iconic in the movies – it was tried on by Ava Gardner in a movie with a similar title, “Angel in Red”, and Audrey Hepburn in “Funny Face”, and Goldie Hawn in “Death Becomes Her”, and many others actresses.

