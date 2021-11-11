https://ria.ru/20211111/internet-1758490207.html
Russians have been warned of "sensitive" price hikes for home internet and television
Prices for communication services, including Internet and pay TV, may grow in Russia by ten percent next year, the Izvestia newspaper writes.
Prices for home Internet and television may rise in Russia
“In 2022, almost all communication services in Russia (primarily fixed Internet access and pay TV) may rise in price by about ten percent,” the newspaper writes, citing calculations by the Telecom Daily agency.
It is noted that the reasons for the rise in price are the increase in prices for equipment, inflation and changes in legislation, including those requiring users to store Internet traffic of subscribers and provide users with free access to socially significant resources.
“The market is also pressed by the rise in prices for telecommunications equipment purchased abroad: earlier it was associated with an increase in the exchange rate of the dollar and the euro, and now with a global shortage of components. the same problems apply to consumer electronics: smartphones, tablets, computers, “- the newspaper quotes the words of the head of Telecom Daily Denis Kuskov.
According to a study conducted by TelecomDaily, 78 percent of operators are ready to raise tariffs in 2022, while 48 percent does not exclude a price increase of ten percent or more. A possible increase in tariffs by three to nine percent was confirmed by 32 percent of companies.
At the same time, it is added that tariffs for home Internet and television will grow more slowly than in previous years: in 2020 and 2021, their growth was 12-15 percent.
