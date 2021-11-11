Prices for home Internet and television may rise in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211111/internet-1758490207.html

Russians have been warned of “sensitive” price hikes for home internet and television

Russians have been warned of “sensitive” price hikes for home internet and television

society

technologies

federal antimonopoly service (fas russia)

Denis Kuskov

Russia

telecom daily

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Prices for communication services, including Internet and pay TV, may grow in Russia by ten percent next year, the newspaper Izvestia writes. “In 2022, almost all communication services in Russia (primarily fixed access to the Internet and pay TV) may rise in price by about ten percent, “the publication writes with reference to the calculations of the Telecom Daily agency. users have free access to socially important resources. According to a study conducted by TelecomDaily, 78 percent of operators are ready to raise tariffs in 2022, while 48 percent do not exclude a price increase of ten percent or more. A possible increase in tariffs of three to nine percent was confirmed in 32 percent of companies, while it is added that tariffs for home Internet and television will grow more slowly than in previous years: in 2020 and 2021, their growth was 12-15 percent.

Russia

