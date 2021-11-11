Princess Diana’s bodyguard praises Kristen Stewart’s performance

“Of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she has proven to be the most authentic.”





The story of Princess Diana has inspired many filmmakers to create autobiographical films. In recent years, many actresses have tried to recreate the image of the Queen of Hearts on the screen, but Kristen Stewart has managed to do it better than the rest. And these are not just words, but the opinion of a person who has been with the real Diana for almost seven years. Ken Wharf, the princess’s bodyguard, praised the lead actress in Spencer. He noted that Kristen Stewart managed to surpass all of her predecessors.

“Of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she got closest to the ideal,” Wharf said. “She managed to perfect her manners.” Ken served as a police officer and later began to look after the Princess of Wales and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He especially noted the scene in which Kristen Stewart ran: “It was very, very similar to Diana.” Wharf also noted that it was really hard for Lady Spencer to be in Sandringham after a crisis began in her and Charles’ family life.

“She spent most of her time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, waiting for the moment when everything was over and she could return to London,” the bodyguard recalls. Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and good friend of the princess, added that she preferred to hide her true feelings while surrounded by the royal family. “Diana tried to maintain good relations with the Queen and other relatives. She was a well-mannered girl and would have found it rude to make a public scene,” Seward explained.