Putin and Merkel held telephone talks for the second day in a row :: Politics :: RBC

The last time Merkel and Putin spoke on the phone the day before, on November 10, then the topic of the conversation was also the situation with migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Kremlin noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of the German Chancellor. According to the German government, Merkel called the use of migrants by Minsk as a measure of pressure against the European Union inhuman and completely unacceptable. “The Chancellor <...> asked the Russian president to influence the regime in Minsk,” the German government said.

Bloomberg later spoke about Merkel’s expectation of a call back from the Russian president, a source in the EU authorities told the publication this information.

Russian Tu-160s have worked out bombing near the borders of Belarus with Poland



In early November, the migration crisis worsened on the border of Belarus and Poland. This happened after a large group of refugees approached the Polish border via Belarusian territory. They tried to break through the barriers installed on the border. According to the BelTA state agency of Belarus, there were mainly Kurds in the convoy of migrants.

The border service of Belarus said that migrants are trying to overcome the barriers due to the “indifference and inhuman attitude” of Warsaw, without specifying how the migrants got to the country. Minsk also called the use of the helicopter by the Polish authorities a measure of “psychological pressure”.







Polish President Andrzej Duda called what is happening on the border with Belarus a “hybrid attack” from Belarus, whose authorities control the movement of refugees. “At the last moment their [мигрантов] they were deliberately taken off the road into the forest so that they would attack the Polish border in a place where there is no official crossing, ”the president explained. Warsaw also warned that they were considering the possibility of a complete closure of the border with Belarus.

According to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the European Union intends to expand and toughen the sanctions imposed on Minsk. “The European Union cannot be blackmailed,” he stressed.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko warned that in response to sanctions or the closure of the border, the republic could cut off the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to European countries. “We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? ” – he said, calling the Polish and Lithuanian authorities “headless”. In response, the European Union called gas a “resource of prime necessity” and urged not to use the issue of energy transit as an instrument of pressure in international relations.