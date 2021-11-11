Putin called a way to solve the problem of migrants in a conversation with Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The parties continued to discuss the situation on the borders of Belarus with the countries of the European Union. They reaffirmed the importance of the earliest possible settlement of this acute migration crisis “in accordance with international humanitarian standards.”

As noted on the Kremlin’s website, Putin also spoke in favor of restoring contacts between the EU states and Belarus to resolve the problem.

The parties also exchanged views on the internal Ukrainian conflict. The Russian leader drew attention to the destructive policy of Kiev, which increasingly relies on forceful methods, including unmanned aerial vehicles. He uses them in violation of the Minsk Package of Measures.

They also noted the destabilizing and dangerous nature of the provocative activity of the armed forces of the United States and a number of other NATO countries in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, Putin and Merkel have already held talks over the situation on the EU-Belarus border. And about. Chancellor noted that during this conversation she asked Putin to influence President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian leader, in turn, suggested setting up a discussion of the problem of the migration crisis in the contacts of the EU member states with Minsk.

Later, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation answered the question about the possibility of a second telephone conversation between Putin and Merkel about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.