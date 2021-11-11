Putin instructed the Ministry of Transport to put things in order with the supply of goods in the Far East as soon as possible – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Transport to solve the problem of delays in the delivery of goods in containers, which has formed throughout the Far East as soon as possible. The head of the Ministry of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said that it was planned to normalize the situation by mid-December, writes TASS.

The shift in delivery times was influenced by the global crisis in logistics – cargo is being redirected from the Suez Canal to the Transsib. Because of this, containers have accumulated in the ports of Primorye for the Far Eastern regions – Chukotka, Kamchatka, Sakhalin and the Magadan region.

“You said that you need to define priorities – so define them. It is impossible to leave entire regions without cement and without other building materials. And behind this, not even an hour, there will be something else there will not be enough. Be sure to put things in order here, and as quickly as possible. And report to the prime minister [Михаилу Мишустину]”, – ordered Putin at a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers, after hearing the report of the head of the Ministry of Transport Vitaly Savelyev.

As the minister explained, problems with the export of goods from the ports of the Far East are associated with a shortage of ships. At the same time, according to the department, there are enough port facilities for processing goods in the district at the moment.

According to the head of the Ministry of Transport, in the absence of force majeure circumstances, all socially significant cargo will be removed from the ports by the end of November. Additional funding from the federal budget for these activities will not be required.

“By mid-December, we plan to reach the norms for storing cargo at sea terminals that do not exceed the volume of a normal shipload (about 2.2 thousand containers, now we have three times more of them), and to normalize the situation in the ports of the Far East,” he said Saveliev.

In his speech, the minister also named several possible measures to solve this problem. Among other things, he proposed to introduce the priority of socially significant cargo when working with them in ports.

“Unfortunately, the work of forwarding and stevedoring companies is a market, and it is outside the zone of control and responsibility of the Russian maritime authorities. But, despite this, Rosmorport concludes an agreement with stevedoring companies, and we are now in this agreement, where before we only provided for the lease of hydraulic structures, we have proposed voluntarily adding a proposal on the priority of socially significant cargo when loading and when working in ports, ”he said.

If stevedoring companies do not agree with this, the ministry has a counter proposal – to make such an amendment to the draft law on Russian seaports. “But we will return to this separately, following the results of negotiations with them,” Saveliev said.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Transport expressed the idea of ​​creating a special state shipping company that would carry out part of the supply of socially significant cargo. According to him, now they will try to solve the situation with the help of private carriers, however, “if cabotage continues to grow, and such a tendency is outlined,” perhaps the ministry will initiate the creation of a state company “near Rosmorrechflot, which will take over part of the transportation of socially important cargo in cabotage”.

“Because today it is the prerogative of private companies, and taking into account what I said – a strong rise in the cost of freight – they are still looking for ships that are more economically profitable for them, and because of this, coastal transportation in the Far East region suffers,” the minister stated.