Putin noted the provocative activity of NATO countries in the Black Sea

Putin noted the provocative activity of NATO countries in the Black Sea

2021-11-11T18: 36

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel to the provocative activities of the United States and a number of other NATO countries in the Black Sea, the Kremlin press service reported. When exchanging views on the international situation in the region, the Russian President drew Angela Merkel’s attention to the destabilizing and dangerous nature of the provocative activities of the US armed forces and a number of other NATO countries in the Black Sea, “the message says.

2021

