Radcliffe, Watson and Grint to star in a special episode dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Potter

For the 20th anniversary of the movie about the boy who survived, they plan to shoot a special episode. The actors who played the main roles in the Harry Potter films are invited to participate in it. This was announced on Wednesday, November 10, by the British tabloid The Sun.

The creators of the project keep its details secret. According to the source, viewers will see Harry, Hermione and Ron in the scenery of the wizarding world. Filming is scheduled for November 2021.

“The project is hiding because the bosses of the franchise want to bring in the actors first. It would be great if they could do this by offering them a lot of money for reunification, ”the source said.

We are talking about Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Officially, plans for a special episode with the reunion of the actors were not announced.

“They all have a lot of fond memories of the time they filmed together. Everyone hopes that this will happen, “the insider summed up.

Films about the wizard Harry Potter are based on the books of the English writer J.K. Rowling. The first film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in 2001, the last – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” – in 2011.