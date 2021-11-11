RBC disclosed the number of hospitalized among vaccinated in the regions | News | News

The largest share of hospitalized patients with coronavirus who were previously vaccinated is in the Moscow region – 18%. This was announced on Wednesday, November 10, by the RBC newspaper with reference to the results of a survey conducted among representatives of the authorities and healthcare authorities of the Russian regions.

At the same time, it is noted that the number of dead vaccinated in the region is less than 1%. Most of the deceased were diagnosed with chronic diseases, it follows from the survey.

According to the newspaper, in the Belgorod region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, the proportion of vaccinated patients admitted to the hospital is 12%, in the Novgorod and Vologda regions – 10%, in St. Petersburg – 8-10%; in Bashkiria – 5-7%; in the Kaluga region – no more than 5-7%.

At the same time, in the Volgograd, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Lipetsk regions, as well as Karachay-Cherkessia, Komi, Mordovia and Sevastopol, according to the survey, no more than 1% of hospitalized people were vaccinated. At the same time, 3% of those vaccinated among those who remain in hospitals were registered in the Kirov region. It is noted that vaccinated patients in 98% of cases were ill in mild or moderate form.

When polling RBC, 20 of 85 Russian regions did not provide data. In North Ossetia and Khakassia it was reported that they do not keep records of the number of vaccinated among those hospitalized.

At the end of October, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, called fake certificates the main cause of coronavirus among the vaccinated. According to him, almost 80% of citizens who fell ill with severe coronavirus infection after being vaccinated with Sputnik V bought a fake certificate. Only a disease, unlike a false certificate, is real and can affect health unpredictably, he noted.

On November 3, Gunzburg told Izvestia about the development of a test that would help identify whether a person had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine or bought a fake certificate.

A day earlier, on November 2, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 503 criminal cases were opened in the country in six months for the distribution of fake certificates of vaccination against coronavirus, 293 persons involved were identified.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.