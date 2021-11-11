https://ria.ru/20210803/reesewitherspoon-1744139619.html

Reese Witherspoon Sells Her Production Company For Nearly $ Billion

MOSCOW, August 3 – RIA Novosti. American actress Reese Witherspoon sold her production company “Hello Sunshine” for $ 900 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, the deal was made with a new media company, which is headed by former executives of the Walt Disney Company Tom O. Staggs and Kevin Mayer with the support of Blackstone. In a statement, they said Hello Sunshine is perfect for their vision of a next-generation entertainment, technology and commerce company. “Hello Sunshine was owned by Witherspoon, her husband, former CAA executives Jim Thoth and Seth Rhodesky, and also to several investors. THR emphasizes that Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to manage the sold Hello sunshine, remain shareholders, and serve on the board of directors of the new organization, which does not yet have a name. Reese Witherspoon has previously produced such series. like “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show,” and “And Fire Smolders Everywhere.” Each of these projects has received many positive reviews from the public and critics.

