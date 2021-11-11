Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border recorded a video of apology | News | News

Refugees, who are housed in a tent camp in Belarus at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland, recorded a video message apologizing to Europe for trying to break through. This was announced on Thursday, November 11, by the Izvestia correspondent.

In the video, some migrants are holding cardboard boxes with the words Sorry (sorry – English). Refugees claim they want to cross the European border peacefully and calmly.

Migrants in the camp are provided with drinking water, food, and humanitarian aid, including intimate hygiene products for women. There are elderly people and children among the refugees.

According to the Belarusian border committee, on November 11, about 2 thousand migrants gathered at the border.

Earlier that day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stressed that the growth of tension on the Belarusian-Polish border is a matter of deepest concern “for all sober-minded people in Europe.”

According to him, we are talking about thousands of absolutely defenseless people who demand that they be allowed into the territory of the European Union through Poland.

At the same time, Poland said that they do not intend to let illegal migrants from the Middle East into their territory.

On November 8, a large group of refugees moved from Belarus to the border with Poland. When they reached the border, the migrants tried to cut the wire and also used logs to break through the fence.

Polish Foreign Minister Piotr Wawzhik accused the Belarusian authorities of wanting to bring the situation on the border to victims. The press secretary of the minister coordinating the work of the Polish special services, Stanislav Zharyn, announced that Warsaw was fixing the preparations for a mass assault on the border by illegal migrants from Belarus. According to him, the movement of the column is an attempt at a military invasion of Poland.