Review of the series Nicolas Cage’s History of Swear Words / “The history of swearing with Nicolas Cage”

For some reason, it is believed that the English language is extremely poor in swearing – 70% of obscene vocabulary is almost one word. Whether it’s the Slavic languages ​​- Ukrainian, Polish, Russian … Well, we hope the series Nicolas Cage’s History of Swear Words from Netflix will dispel this misconception. Yes, it is devoted only to six English curses, but word forms, phrases and fixed expressions with them exist no less than in other languages. And yet, many of these words stopped being taboo long ago, entered everyday vocabulary and even changed their meaning.

genre documentary series

Creators Joel Boyd, Sara Schaefer

Leading Nicolas Cage

Channel Netflix

Year of issue 2021

Series 6

Websites IMDb

By and large, Netflix’s History of Swear Words is an extended version of any video from the “Crash Course …” series on YouTube. But thanks to the charismatic presenter, excellent editing, cute infographics, selection of experts and interviewees, he looks much better.

The first season of History of Swear Words (not the fact that there will be a second season at all) included six episodes dedicated to six English swear words – Fuck, Shit, Bitch, Dick, Pussy and Damn. Nicolas Cage, experts and interviewees, and these are famous American stand-up comedians and actors, discuss the origin of each of the words, the change in its meaning over time, the impact on music, cinema, public consciousness, politics (yes, even so!), Etc. …

And then, surprise-surprise, it turns out that the swear words we are familiar with were not curses at all 500 or even 150 years ago. That the meaning of words changes depending on the moods prevailing in society. Language changes are ongoing, and their pace has accelerated significantly over the past hundred years, and soon many of the words that drove into the paint of your mothers will sound completely natural from the lips of children. As it became, for example, with the curse damn, which 200 years ago was almost the most taboo word in the English language, and today it is quite an ordinary exclamation of surprise or admiration, it can even be used by kindergarteners.

Similar transformations occur with other words. For example, Shit became taboo in the Middle Ages with the development of the household and the emergence of individual closed toilets. And Pussy, only 150 years ago becoming indecent, today, after the famous statement of President Trump, is used by feminists as a symbol of the struggle for their rights. Think of Pussy Riot or the Pussy Hat movement.

There are similar interesting stories in the History of Swear Words about each of the swear words. So if you want to know why only a woman can call another woman Bitch; what is wrong with President Richard Nixon; which actor swears in American films more often than others; why the filming of the last scene of Gone With the Wind required special permission and a fine; what swear word has become a universal substitute for every other word in English; how the King James Bible was edited; which rapper has done more for freedom of speech than others; and other interesting facts – watch this series.

Of course, watching History of Swear Words is exclusively in English. Translating it into any other language will just kill the show, and even non-English subtitles will ruin your viewing. So we can recommend this documentary only to those who are fluent in modern colloquial, and not academic, English. Alas.

PS. It would be interesting to see a similar series dedicated to Ukrainian curses, at least in YouTube format.