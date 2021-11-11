Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were not recognized and were not allowed to enter the club in New York | News | News

Celebrity couple A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna went on Wednesday night, June 23, to the Barcade Club in New York, where the security guard did not recognize them and refused to let them inside. This is reported by Rap TV on Twitter.

“Last night, A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna were denied entry to the club because the bouncers did not know them,” it said.

The Ebony edition noted that, despite the incident, the couple still managed to get inside and have fun with slot machines.

In March last year, the American singer of Barbados descent Rihanna announced plans to become a mother of many children. According to the 32-year-old singer, over the next 10 years she intends to have three or four children. She added that she will become a mother of many children regardless of whether she meets a suitable man.

In the summer of 2019, Forbes magazine named Rihanna the richest woman in the world of music. Her fortune is estimated at $ 600 million. It exceeds the capital of Madonna ($ 570 million), Celine Dion ($ 450 million) and Beyoncé, who is in fourth place ($ 400 million).